20 Days To Go

TORIES
- Boris visited a hospital
- Criticism of Labour’s bis spending manifesto
- Boris appearing on Question Time special this evening
- Topline(s):
- Get Brexit Done
LABOUR
- Attacking IFS assessment of their uncosted costings
- Urging people to register to vote
- Corbyn appearing on Question Time special this evening
- Topline(s):
- We have a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country.
LIB DEM
- Labour and the Tories are of the Past
- We’ll build 300,000 more homes every year
- Topline(s):
Stop Brexit
Brexit Party
ManifestoContract With The People launch
- Abolish House of Lords, scrap interest on student loans
- Topline(s)
- We Are Ready to Change Politics for Good
Cut through
- Labour manifesto fallout
Latest polls:
IpsosMORI: CON: 44% (+3) LAB: 28% (+4) LDEM: 16% (-4) BREX: 3% (-4)
ComRes: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 31% (-2) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 5% (-)
Survation – Great Grimsby Constituency: CON: 44% (+2) LAB: 31% (-18%) BREX: 17% (+17) LDEM: 4% (+1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 1/2 (1/2)
- No overall: 7/4 (7/4)
- Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)