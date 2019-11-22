20 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Boris visited a hospital
  • Criticism of Labour’s bis spending manifesto
  • Boris appearing on Question Time special this evening
  •  Topline(s):
    • Get Brexit Done

LABOUR

  • Attacking IFS assessment of their uncosted costings
  • Urging people to register to vote
  • Corbyn appearing on Question Time special this evening
  •  Topline(s):
    • We have a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country.

LIB DEM

  • Labour and the Tories are of the Past
  • We’ll build 300,000 more homes every year
  •  Topline(s):
    • Stop Brexit

Brexit Party

  • Manifesto Contract With The People launch
  • Abolish House of Lords, scrap interest on student loans
  • Topline(s)
    • We Are Ready to Change Politics for Good

Cut through

  • Labour manifesto fallout

Latest polls:

IpsosMORI: CON: 44% (+3) LAB: 28% (+4) LDEM: 16% (-4) BREX: 3% (-4)
ComRes: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 31% (-2) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 5% (-)

Survation – Great Grimsby Constituency: CON: 44% (+2) LAB: 31% (-18%) BREX: 17% (+17) LDEM: 4% (+1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 1/2 (1/2)
    • No overall: 7/4 (7/4)
    • Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 22, 2019 at 4:28 pm

Seen Elsewhere