Swinson: I Inhaled and I Liked It

For once a politician says they enjoyed their drug experiences. Sometimes when politicians talk about historic – and it always historic – drug experiences they make it out it was some kind of terrible ordeal. Which kind of begs the question why did they do it? In truth the reason millionaire rock stars do sex and drugs is because they like it and it is pleasurable. Drug prohibitionists never talk about the millions of people who enjoy doing drugs on the weekend and go to work on Monday without harming anyone else. The problems only come when people overdo it and become addicted.

The LibDems’ manifesto includes a commitment to legalise cannabis for personal consumption, with licensed and quality controlled supplies bringing an end to the carnage on the streets from criminal gangs fighting turf wars for the profits of a contraband commodity in high demand. Police forces have effectively already stopped prosecuting cannabis consumers, with many senior police officers more or less openly advocating legalisation. Labour are wary of supporting liberalisation because they fear it will be an attack line from the Tories. About time the Tories stopped doing drugs in private and criminalising the public for the same…