Labour’s ‘Poshest Candidate’ Reported to Police

Guido was only too pleased to bring attention to this year’s poshest candidate, Lauren De Thibault De Boesinghe, who is standing for Labour in their traditional middle-class heartlands of Middlesbrough. She makes Peter Mandleson look like a Hartlepool-native

Regrettably, Guido must now inform fans of the Flemish aristocracy that Lauren has been reported to Cleveland police for potentially misleading constituents by lying about her address.

In a letter addressed to De Thibault De Boesinghe, local Tories said it came as a surprise to see Lauren claim her address is in Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, given she has – since leaving university – lived and worked for a telecommunications company headquartered in Berkshire; and at a presentation at her former private school, Yarm, said she was making “weekly trips back to the North East to establish myself as the Labour candidate”.

Since writing the letter, Councillor Coupe, has escalated his complaint to the Cleveland Police. Perhaps estate agents couldn’t find any local castles for De Thibault De Boesinghe to move into…