Labour Audience Jeers BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg

Even after being explicitly told to be polite by Rebecca Long-Bailey, the Labour Party audience could not stop themselves from jeering at Laura Kuenssberg. Rebecca Long-Bailey promised a ‘gold star’ for a ‘well-behaved audience’ at Labour’s manifesto launch if they listened quietly. They booed her…
Public Oppose Corbyn’s Main Policies | Mail
Brexit Didn’t Cause all our Divisions | UnHerd
Barnier Likes Tweet Calling Corbyn ‘Notorious Racist’ | The Sun
There is no £50 Billion Bonus from Cancelling Brexit | CC
Barnier Liked Tweet Claiming Corbyn is Racist | Scram
Salmond Rape Charges Tried in Court | Guardian
Normalisation of Communism is a Scourge | Darren Grimes
Nigel Commands the Chamber | ConWoman
Exit Polling Explained | Warwick University
Little Chance of ‘Ethical Foreign Policy’ Under Corbyn | CapX
Bercow Demanded BBC Wouldn’t Ask About Bullying | BuzzFeed
The City That Britain Forgot | UnHerd
Brexit Didn’t Cause all our Divisions | UnHerd
Barnier Likes Tweet Calling Corbyn ‘Notorious Racist’ | The Sun
There is no £50 Billion Bonus from Cancelling Brexit | CC
Barnier Liked Tweet Claiming Corbyn is Racist | Scram
Salmond Rape Charges Tried in Court | Guardian
Normalisation of Communism is a Scourge | Darren Grimes
Nigel Commands the Chamber | ConWoman
Exit Polling Explained | Warwick University
Little Chance of ‘Ethical Foreign Policy’ Under Corbyn | CapX
Bercow Demanded BBC Wouldn’t Ask About Bullying | BuzzFeed
The City That Britain Forgot | UnHerd