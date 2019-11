Journalists are used to going round in circles when interviewing politicians, but Lewis Goodall took this to new heights yesterday by conducting an interview on a fairground ride. A real emotional roller coaster of a chat…

The absurd clip sees Lewis talking to an anti-Brexit 19-year-old – who was too young to vote in 2016 – about the forthcoming election. Goodall will soon be leaving Sky for the BBC, Guido believes he isn’t suing his current employer for funfair dismissal…