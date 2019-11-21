Corbyn Endorsed Stalinist at Manifesto Launch

Corbyn was in his is jumper-wearing, vegan element at Labour’s manifesto when he quoted poet Pablo Neruda:

“As the writer Pablo Neruda wrote so beautifully: ‘You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming’.”

Guido immediately thought the quote Corbyn chose had Maoist undertones from the dictator’s ‘let 100 flowers bloom’ campaign; however it seems Corbyn was channelling a different brutal communist entirely – as Neruda is, in fact, one of history’s most famous Stalin supporters, having written:

“To be men! That is the Stalinist law! . . .

“We must learn from Stalin”

Could Corbyn have chosen a more appropriate poet to quote at his manifesto launch?…