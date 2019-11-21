Angela Rayner Praises 17 Years of Tory Government

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner took the bold decision this morning to praise seventeen years of Tory government – an odd move for the middle of an election. She claimed that in 1996 – after four consecutive Tory election victories – she had “an NHS that was there for me.” Straight from the mouth of the Shadow Cabinet – the NHS is safe in Tory hands…

November 21, 2019 at 8:13 am

Quote of the Day

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz’s Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

