Alex Salmond has just appeared in court charged with 14 sexual assault cases against 10 women between 2008 and 2014.

The full list of charges include:

1 sexual assault with intent to rape

1 attempted rape

10 charges of sexual assault

2 of indecent assault

Including one allegation of pinning a woman’s head against a wall inside Bute House, laying naked on top of her and attempting rape; other alleged locations include the Scottish Parliament and Stirling Castle.

He denies the charges.