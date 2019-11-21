21 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Big attacks today on Corbyn’s manifesto launch, specifically over the lack of Brexit policy and cost of proposals
  •  Topline(s):
    • A Corbyn Government will cost you £2,400 in tax

LABOUR

  • Big day: Labour’s manifesto launch
  • New policy of a windfall tax on oil companies
  • Claims the policy is ‘fully costed’
  •  Topline(s):
    • This is a once in a generation chance to get real change

LIB DEM

  • U-Turn with Swinson claiming they could back a Boris government on the condition his deal was put to a referendum
  •  Topline(s):
    • We’re the only party that can take seats off the Tories.

Brexit Party

  • Ran their party election broadcast last night
  • Manifesto launch day tomorrow
  • Topline(s)
    • The Brexit Party are the only choice in hardcore Labour areas

Cut through

  • Labour manifesto launch

Latest polls:

IpsosMORI: CON: 44% (+3) LAB: 28% (+4) LDEM: 16% (-4) BREX: 3% (-4)
ComRes: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 31% (-2) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 5% (-)

Survation – Great Grimsby Constituency: CON: 44% (+2) LAB: 31% (-18%) BREX: 17% (+17) LDEM: 4% (+1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 1/2 (4/9)
    • No overall: 7/4 (15/8)
    • Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 21, 2019 at 5:55 pm

