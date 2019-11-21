21 Days To Go

TORIES
- Big attacks today on Corbyn’s manifesto launch, specifically over the lack of Brexit policy and cost of proposals
- Topline(s):
- A Corbyn Government will cost you £2,400 in tax
LABOUR
- Big day: Labour’s manifesto launch
- New policy of a windfall tax on oil companies
- Claims the policy is ‘fully costed’
- Topline(s):
- This is a once in a generation chance to get real change
LIB DEM
- U-Turn with Swinson claiming they could back a Boris government on the condition his deal was put to a referendum
- Topline(s):
-
We’re the only party that can take seats off the Tories.
-
Brexit Party
- Ran their party election broadcast last night
- Manifesto launch day tomorrow
- Topline(s)
- The Brexit Party are the only choice in hardcore Labour areas
Cut through
- Labour manifesto launch
Latest polls:
IpsosMORI: CON: 44% (+3) LAB: 28% (+4) LDEM: 16% (-4) BREX: 3% (-4)
ComRes: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 31% (-2) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 5% (-)
Survation – Great Grimsby Constituency: CON: 44% (+2) LAB: 31% (-18%) BREX: 17% (+17) LDEM: 4% (+1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 1/2 (4/9)
- No overall: 7/4 (15/8)
- Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)