British Indians Abandoning Labour

A landmark election poll of British Indians has found a 12-point decline in the community’s support for the Labour party since 2017Is there any community Corbyn can’t offend with his foreign policy?…

The abandoning of the Labour Party by British Indians comes after Corbyn sparked a diplomatic incident with the country, after claiming he had discussed the ongoing incident in Kashmir during a meeting with the Congress Party, before being slapped down by the party’s leader who said that was purely an internal affair in which Corbyn had no right to interfere.

The poll also found most British Indians believe UK-India relations will deteriorate more with Corbyn as PM, than Boris. Although third in the poll, the Lib Dems, support has more than doubled since the last election. Undecideds are much higher than average too. Lots of Indian voters are looking for anyone but Corbyn…

November 20, 2019 at 4:28 pm

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz’s Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

