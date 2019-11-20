Boris Accidentally Announces Huge National Insurance Cut

Speaking to factory workers in Teesside, Boris accidentally let slip a Tory a major manifesto announcement that the Tories will increase the National Insurance threshold to £12,500 if they win the election. Finally, the Tories give us all a tax cut…

The policy clearly hadn’t meant to be blurted out, as subsequently his TV interviews had to be delayed while his team worked out how to address the self-exposed leak.

Guido hears the specifics of the policy will involve an immediate NI threshold raise to £9,500 next year, with the aim of £12,500 in the longer term – approximately a £400 tax cut for every worker. In simple terms that means some £3 billion staying in the pockets of millions of over-taxed voters in 2020…