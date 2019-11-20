22 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Boris accidentally lets slip his big tax pledge: to raise the National Insurance threshold to £12,500
  • Fallout from CCHQ’s fact-check rebrand
  • Boris visits Teesside factory
  •  Topline(s):
    • Corbyn refused 9 times last night to say whether he’s leave or remain

LABOUR

  • Spent today rebutting various claims Boris made in the TV debate
  •  Topline(s):
    • Labour will bring about a green industrial revolution

LIB DEM

  • Lib Dem manifesto launch day
  • Announcement of 20,000 new teachers
  •  Topline(s):
    • Give every child the education they deserve

Brexit Party

  • Farage running clips of his BBC Leaders Debate from last night
  • Topline(s)
    • The Brexit Party are the only choice in hardcore Labour areas

Cut through

  • ITV Debate fallout
  • Tory fact-check row
  • Boris tax cut pledge

Latest polls:

YouGov – who won the debate?: Boris: 51% Corbyn 49%

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/9 (1/2)
    • No overall: 15/8 (15/8)
    • Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 20, 2019 at 5:54 pm

Quote of the Day

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz's Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

