22 Days To Go

TORIES
- Boris accidentally lets slip his big tax pledge: to raise the National Insurance threshold to £12,500
- Fallout from CCHQ’s fact-check rebrand
- Boris visits Teesside factory
- Corbyn refused 9 times last night to say whether he’s leave or remain
LABOUR
- Spent today rebutting various claims Boris made in the TV debate
- Labour will bring about a green industrial revolution
LIB DEM
- Lib Dem manifesto launch day
- Announcement of 20,000 new teachers
Give every child the education they deserve
Brexit Party
- Farage running clips of his BBC Leaders Debate from last night
- The Brexit Party are the only choice in hardcore Labour areas
Cut through
- ITV Debate fallout
- Tory fact-check row
- Boris tax cut pledge
Latest polls:
YouGov – who won the debate?: Boris: 51% Corbyn 49%
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/9 (1/2)
- No overall: 15/8 (15/8)
- Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)