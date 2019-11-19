Workers Will Cheer Lee Anderson’s Crackdown on Anti-Social Freeloaders

The Tory candidate in ultra-marginal Ashfield is coming under fire for saying nuisance tenants should be evicted, forced to sleep in tents in a field and made to do a day’s work picking vegetables in near-by fields. Naturally, there’s hammed-up outrage from the left…

Guido thinks Lee Anderson – the local Labour MP’s former caseworker and ex-lifelong Labour supporter – knows what he is talking about. A simple Google search shows Ashfield has a chronic crime and anti-social behaviour problem:

Fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old

Man shot in the leg

Drug dealing

Loud noise

Doors to blocks of flats being broken into

Businesses broken into

Troublesome council tenant finally evicted from property only after being locked up for assault and having a weapon

It’s also always worth listening to local residents rather than the opinions of the Westminster commentariat:

“There was a chap in front of my shop the other day who got really angry and chucked his bike against my shop. It’s all drug related if you ask me.”

“People have said to me that it’s the worst it has been here for 20 years.”

“There’s always things going on here like drug dealing, screaming and shouting. Some people in the last month have been moved out but it’s still going on.

The truth is workers – by which Guido means people who get up every morning and go to work, not some idealised worker as imagined by middle-class Islington Marxists – do not appreciate anti-social neighbours who keep them awake all night after spending their unemployment benefits on drink and drugs. Actual decent working-class Labour voters detest those types, polling shows that they resent the anti-social freeloaders more than any other demographic. New Labour understood this which is why they were tough on anti-social behaviour. Last week Guido reported of a bust-up in the Labour candidate’s office between two activists. On December 12, it looks like the Tory candidate will successfully evict one nuisance tenant then…