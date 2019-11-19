Who’s Killing Here?

The LibDems were making headlines this morning over allegations Jo Swinson killed a squirrel. Guido decided to compile a helpful list of prominent examples of accusations* of animal slaughter by political figures…
Lib Dems
- Jo Swinson: Killed a squirrel.
- Jeremy Thorpe: Had a dog shot.
- Michael Heseltine: Killed a dog.
- Michael Dixon: Jailed for killing a cat.
Labour
- Ed Milliband’s Dad: Killed a cat.
- Roy Hattersley’s dog Buster: Killed a royal goose.
Tories
- David Cameron: Shot a stag called Boris.
This is the only poll Guido can see the Lib Dems doing well in this election…
*LibDem leaflet style disclaimer.