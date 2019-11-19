Who’s Killing Here?

The LibDems were making headlines this morning over allegations Jo Swinson killed a squirrel. Guido decided to compile a helpful list of prominent examples of accusations* of animal slaughter by political figures… 

Lib Dems

  • Jo Swinson: Killed a squirrel.
  • Jeremy Thorpe: Had a dog shot.
  • Michael Heseltine: Killed a dog.
  • Michael Dixon: Jailed for killing a cat.

Labour

  • Ed Milliband’s Dad: Killed a cat.
  • Roy Hattersley’s dog Buster: Killed a royal goose.

Tories

  • David Cameron: Shot a stag called Boris.

This is the only poll Guido can see the Lib Dems doing well in this election…

*LibDem leaflet style disclaimer.

November 19, 2019 at 5:00 pm

