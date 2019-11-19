Tory Candidate Was Fined for Hiring Illegal Immigrants

Media attention yesterday was pointed the way of Tory Leeds candidate (and former UKIP MEP), Amjad Bashir, for comments he made about British Jews returning from Israel ‘brainwashed’. He remains the candidate…

30 miles down the road from his constituency lies Stalybridge and Hyde, where Bashir’s son, Tayub Amjad, is contending also for the Tories.

Back in 2014, Bashir’s family restaurant was fined for breaking immigration law, having hired four illegal immigrants. At the time Bashir pointed to Companies House which listed him as having stepped down from the directorship a month before immigration authorities raided the restaurant. His son, however, was at the time – and remains – a director of the business. Given the Tories have made a big showing on immigration controls this election, he’s an odd choice of candidate to field…