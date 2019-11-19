Tory Candidate Was Fined for Hiring Illegal Immigrants

Media attention yesterday was pointed the way of Tory Leeds candidate (and former UKIP MEP), Amjad Bashir, for comments he made about British Jews returning from Israel ‘brainwashed’. He remains the candidate…

30 miles down the road from his constituency lies Stalybridge and Hyde, where Bashir’s son, Tayub Amjad, is contending also for the Tories.

Back in 2014, Bashir’s family restaurant was fined for breaking immigration law, having hired four illegal immigrants. At the time Bashir pointed to Companies House which listed him as having stepped down from the directorship a month before immigration authorities raided the restaurant. His son, however, was at the time – and remains – a director of the business. Given the Tories have made a big showing on immigration controls this election, he’s an odd choice of candidate to field…

November 19, 2019 at 2:27 pm

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz’s Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

