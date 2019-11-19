Labour Candidate in Labour Seat Signed Pro-Chris Williamson Petition

Labour’s candidate for Kevin Baron’s old seat of Rother Valley, Sophie Wilson, was one of eighty-five Labour Party members to sign a petition in support of Chris Williamson. The petition, written in November last year, called on Sheffield Labour Students to “reverse the decision made to un-invite Chris Williamson to speak.”

The student society had un-invited the MP following a plea from the University’s Jewish society who wrote Williamson “called antisemitism allegations in the Labour Party ‘proxy wars and bullsh*t’”. Wilson has mysteriously deleted all her tweets posted before August 17 this year…