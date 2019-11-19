Labour Candidate in Labour Seat Signed Pro-Chris Williamson Petition

Labour’s candidate for Kevin Baron’s old seat of Rother Valley, Sophie Wilson, was one of eighty-five Labour Party members to sign a petition in support of Chris Williamson. The petition, written in November last year, called on Sheffield Labour Students to “reverse the decision made to un-invite Chris Williamson to speak.”

The student society had un-invited the MP following a plea from the University’s Jewish society who wrote Williamson “called antisemitism allegations in the Labour Party ‘proxy wars and bullsh*t’”. Wilson has mysteriously deleted all her tweets posted before August 17 this year…

People:
November 19, 2019 at 4:45 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz’s Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.