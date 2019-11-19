Jo Swinson’s Presidential Campaign Fail

In scenes that can only remind you of May’s 2017 campaign, the Lib Dems’ campaign designed entirely around Jo Swinson is sinking like the titanic as voters slowly realise they don’t actually like her.

It took a while for the public (and Guido) to notice the Lib Dem leader, but as the campaign has rolled on a majority of voters now do have an opinion on her – an unfavourable one. This may also help explain the Lib Dem’s polling fall from 18% at the start of the campaign to 15% today.

For comparison, the most recent trackers see Boris on +2%, Corbyn on -43%, Swinson on -23% and Farage on -18%. So don’t be sad Jo, things could always get worse…