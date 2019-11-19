It’s Debate Day

The first head-to-head one-on-one general election debate in British history is set to take place, live from Salford, tonight at 8pm on ITV. Following Jo Swinson’s failed attempt to sue her way onto the stage, Boris will take on Jeremy Corbyn for the first time without a baying House of Commons backing either of the leaders up. ITV’s Julie Etchingham is in the chair, making for a similar set up to the Boris-Hunt debate during the Tory Leadership contest. Will Boris succeed in “peddling optimism” again tonight..?

Boris has had coaching from the same guru who helped prepare him for the EU referendum debate. Last night he took the unusual step of writing to Jezza setting out four questions to answer ahead of tonight. All of them focus on EU issues – expect Boris to bring them up again this evening…

Ten and a half million people watched the first debates in 2010, by 2017 that number fell to four and a half million. Tonight is expected to be higher stakes, and higher viewing figures. YouGov will be on hand with a snap poll soon after the debate is over – so we won’t have long to wait to see what this first big campaign moment could change…