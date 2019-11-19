Former Labour Shadow Chancellor Leslie Questions McDonnells Tax Plans

Chris Leslie, a former Labour Shadow Chancellor, calls on McDonnell to “Come clean on tax raid plans” which are likely to mean soaring taxes for all, not just the rich. Leslie warns that Corbyn’s Labour could mean higher council tax, extra taxes on pensions and other tax changes in a new report issued by Mainstream, the anti-extremism campaign chaired by former Labour MP Ian Austin. Leslie says it time for

“… John McDonnell to come clean on how much Corbyn’s Labour will cost ordinary people. It’s ludicrous to suggest that Labour could fund its ever-growing and expensive wish-list simply with tax rises on just a tiny number of very wealthy people. Alarm bells should be ringing in households across the country. Because it will be ordinary families who will end up paying for things like making universities free for the children of millionaires, or giving Premier League footballers free broadband and free car loans.”

Corbynistas will slate Leslie as a “New Labour” critic. Back from when the party won elections…

Download full report here.

Tags:
November 19, 2019 at 6:36 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz’s Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.