Corbyn Instagram Takeover Comic Has Links to Hamas

The comic who Jeremy Corbyn has chosen to take over his Instagram during the debate has gigged to raise money for Hamas. Tez Ilyas is the first name on the line up of a ‘Human Appeal‘ event this year. Human Appeal is an organisation with “a record of links with the terrorist group Hamas” according to the Telegraph, which notes that:

“Human Appeal was or is a member of the Union of Good, also known as the 101 Days Campaign, itself designated by the US Government (under both names) as a terrorist organisation created by the Hamas leadership “in order to facilitate the transfer of funds to Hamas.””

Human Appeal had “close links to Hamas” according to the FBI, and is banned by Israel as “part of Hamas’s fundraising network.” Ilyas fits right in with Corbyn’s friends…