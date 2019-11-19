Brexit Party MEP Quits Party

It saddens me to leave the @brexitparty_uk today. I WILL NOT AND CANNOT compromise on my personal values, but I will continue to represent Scotland in the European Parliament. pic.twitter.com/hI2sFrLC0s — Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) November 19, 2019

In protest of the Brexit Party selecting a candidate who had posted homophobic comments, Louis Stedman-Bryce, who is gay, has quit the Brexit Party and will continue to sit as an independent.

“I find myself now in a situation where my personal values are now in direct conflict with those of the party, and this for me is an area where I cannot and will not compromise.”

UPDATE: The Brexit Party have informed Guido of their surprise at Louis’s resignation from the party, as the Brexit Party cut ties with Victor Farrell – the man responsible for the homophobic comments – the moment his comments came to light…