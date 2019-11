Boris has just taken part in a boxing ring photo-op to promote his new knife crime clampdown pledge.

The chosen setting means Corbyn is now the only party leader not to have appeared in a boxing ring, although the Labour leader might be worried about his stroke glasses being knocked off…

With Corbyn’s polling on the ropes and the Brexit Party throwing in the towel, when the gloves are off this evening he’ll be hoping for a knockout blow in tonight’s debate.