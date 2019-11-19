23 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Boris Head to Head with Corbyn at 8pm
  • Pledge to extend stop and search powers
  • Pledge to make life mean life for child murderers
  • Topline(s):
    • The Tories are the party of law and order

LABOUR

  • Corbyn Head to Head with Boris at 8pm
  • Pledge to put workers on company boards
  • Pledge to introduce public sector pay cap
  •  Topline(s):
    • No one needs to be a billionaire
    • The Tories have pushed our NHS into crisis

LIB DEM

  • Jo Swinson didn’t kill squirrels
  • Lib Dems will invest £35bn in the NHS
  •  Topline(s):
    • Jo Swinson is the voice for the future

Brexit Party

  • Farage speech in Peterborough
  • Calls for a written constitution
  • Scottish MEP Resigns
  • Topline(s)
    • Vote Brexit Party to beat Labour Remainers

Cut through

  • ITV Debate

Latest polls:

Kantar: CON: 45% (+7) LAB: 27% (-) LDEM: 16% (-1) BREX: 2% (-7)
YouGov: CON: 42% (-3 LAB: 30% (+2) LDEM: 15% (-) BREX: 4% (-)

Survation preference for PM: Boris: 47% (+6) Corbyn: 16% (-2) Swinson: 15% (-6)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 1/2 (2/5)
    • No overall: 15/8 (2/1)
    • Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 19, 2019 at 5:37 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Councillor John Thomas, Keith Vaz’s Leicester East Constituency Labour Party Chairman says…

“This is great disappointment to me, realising that I have spent over 30 years of my life working for a party that I now know that I have nothing in common with. This is not the party I joined, the party for decent working people. I can no longer follow the clown that leads the Labour Party, he is heavily influenced by the Trotskyite Len McCluskey and is now as the Hoki Coki leader, in out, and shake it all about he has turned this great party into a laughing stock.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.