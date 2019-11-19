23 Days To Go

TORIES
- Boris Head to Head with Corbyn at 8pm
- Pledge to extend stop and search powers
- Pledge to make life mean life for child murderers
- Topline(s):
- The Tories are the party of law and order
LABOUR
- Corbyn Head to Head with Boris at 8pm
- Pledge to put workers on company boards
- Pledge to introduce public sector pay cap
- Topline(s):
- No one needs to be a billionaire
- The Tories have pushed our NHS into crisis
LIB DEM
- Jo Swinson didn’t kill squirrels
- Lib Dems will invest £35bn in the NHS
- Topline(s):
-
Jo Swinson is the voice for the future
-
Brexit Party
- Farage speech in Peterborough
- Calls for a written constitution
- Scottish MEP Resigns
- Topline(s)
- Vote Brexit Party to beat Labour Remainers
Cut through
- ITV Debate
Latest polls:
Kantar: CON: 45% (+7) LAB: 27% (-) LDEM: 16% (-1) BREX: 2% (-7)
YouGov: CON: 42% (-3 LAB: 30% (+2) LDEM: 15% (-) BREX: 4% (-)
Survation preference for PM: Boris: 47% (+6) Corbyn: 16% (-2) Swinson: 15% (-6)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 1/2 (2/5)
- No overall: 15/8 (2/1)
- Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)