Lib Dems and SNP Lose Debate Legal Challenge Against ITV

The Lib Dems and the SNP have lost their absurd challenge to have Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon included in tomorrow’s Boris-Corbyn head to head debate on ITV.

November 18, 2019 at 4:36 pm

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

