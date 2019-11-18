H-aHa! Labour MP Swaps Steve Coogan Endorsement for Oliver Letwin’s

Labour incumbent and candidate for Bishop Aukland, Helen Goodman, has had an… interesting start to her re-election campaign, where she is hoping to cling on to her 500 majority.

Her campaign got off on a bad foot when notable leftie celebrity, Steve Coogan, had to drop out of her launch due to film scheduling commitments, however, Goodman quickly found another celebrity endorsement – from Oliver Letwin…

According to Helen’s leaflets, an ‘ex-Tory MP‘ has said “Helen has bust a gut to find a sensible Brexit”. By this, of course, Letwin means she voted against the deal four times and repeatedly pushed for a second referendum…

The inaccurate Brexit claim hasn’t been her biggest leaflet faux pas so far, however, as last week a local primary school had to put out a statement saying:

Helen’s not living up to her namesake and being rather naughty…

People:
November 18, 2019 at 4:28 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.