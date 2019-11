Good news for the 6% of Brits who believe Prince Andrew’s answers over Epstein, as Guido has found the perfect place for their post-work pint today.

If you are a fan of the Duke, you could head to Fitzrovia this evening and book out the function room for a communal viewing of his excruciating Emily Maitlis interview. One review claims the bar is a “bit dingy and some weird, wasted old people at 4 in the afternoon.” Striking similarities to its namesake (presumably)…