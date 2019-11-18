24 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Boris abandons corporation tax cut pledge at CBI speech, saying the £6 billion saved will go toward the NHS
  • But Tories will cut other business taxes, including National Insurance Contributions
  • Tories highlighting tax cuts for ordinary people
  • Topline(s):
    • Corbyn will cost you £2,400 in tax
    • Tories support business

LABOUR

  • Labour campaigning around the anniversary of Section 28’s repeal in 2003
  •  Topline(s):
    • The Tories have a poor record on LGBT rights
    • Labour isn’t a threat to businesses
    • The Tories will attack workers’ rights with President Trump

LIB DEM

  • The Lib Dems will spend £100 billion tackling the climate emergency
  • Lost their court battle to take part in the TV debates, alongside the SNP
  •  Topline(s):
    • If you want to get Brexit done, you’re not a party of business

Brexit Party

  • Brexit Party will abolish the House of Lords
  • Topline(s)
    • The Brexit Party are standing in the seats Tories have never won – Leavers, don’t waste your vote

Cut through

  • Boris shelves business tax cut to help fund the NHS

Latest polls:

ICMResearch: CON: 42% (+3) LAB: 32% (+1) LDEM: 13% (-2) BREX: 5% (-3)
Survation: CON: 42% (+7) LAB: 28% (-1) LDEM: 13% (-4) BREX: 5% (-5)

Survation preference for PM: Boris: 47% (+6) Corbyn: 16% (-2) Swinson: 15% (-6)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 2/5 (8/15)
    • No overall: 2/1 (7/4)
    • Labour: 25/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (150/1)
Tags:
November 18, 2019 at 5:33 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.