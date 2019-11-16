Saturday 7-Up

This week 262,977 visitors visited 896,958 times viewing 1,397,616 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Putney Lib Dem’s Nobel Peace Prize Award Claim
- Confused Thornberry’s Car Crash Media Round
- Fresnel Prism Lens Points to ‘Corbyn Having a Stroke’
- Lib Dem Candidate Sacked After Repeatedly Using N-Word and ‘R*tard’ on Twitter
- Brexit Party will Stand Down in 317 Seats the Tories won in 2017
- Labour’s ‘Twelve Second Silence Interview’ Candidate Celebrated Thatcher’s Death
- Watch in Full: Boris’s Unique Party Political Broadcast
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…