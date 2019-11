Following on from their successful sh*tposting season of comic sans graphics, Guido particularly enjoyed this graphic from CCHQ put out last night, echoing the memory of Vote Leave.

We’re going to need a bigger bus. pic.twitter.com/YqfrkvPUkW — Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 14, 2019



He might not be running the campaign, but the blood of Dominic Cummings is still running through it…