Following on from their successful shitposting season of comic sans graphics, Guido particularly enjoyed this graphic from CCHQ put out last night, echoing the memory of Vote Leave.

We’re going to need a bigger bus. pic.twitter.com/YqfrkvPUkW — Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 14, 2019

He might not be running the campaign, but the blood of Dominic Cummings is still running through it…