Speaker Hoyle Up Against Mr. Brexit… Smith

New Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is up against two candidates in the General Election – a Green and an independent. Independent Mark Smith – who was formally the Brexit Party’s candidate for the seat – did not take well to being stood down by his former party. So he has taken matters into his own hands…

Smith decided to not only stand as an independent, but changed his name to “Mark Brexit-Smith” in order to get around regulations that limit the descriptions of independents on Ballot papers. Bold of Mark to challenge Farage over use of the name ‘Mr. Brexit’…

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

