They Can’t Keep a Website Running Yet Want to Nationalise the Internet

BT’s share price dropped almost 4% on opening this morning, following Labour’s late-night announcement yesterday that they plan on nationalising parts of BT to provide free full-fibre broadband to every household. They’ve costed it at £20 billion, which, in comparison to the rest of Labour’s manifesto, borders on pocket change…

Doing the media rounds this morning, McDonnell has promised re-nationalising British Telecoms really is the “limit of their ambitions”, however it has been pointed out he said the same thing when announcing he’d nationalise water, energy, rail and the post office…

Meanwhile, in a sign of what households can expect under the new National Web Service, the group behind the “sophisticated and large-scale” cyber attacks directed at Labour’s website (which turned out to be merely DDoS attacks) have told The Independent they will strike again if we see a Labour government

“If Labour do win the election, you can expect the whole of the government and Labour websites to go offline”

Fully automated luxury communism, here we go…