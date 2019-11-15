Lib Dems Whip Their Candidates into Shape

Following the resignation of their Canterbury candidate, the Lib Dems were swift to replace them with another to stand against Labour. They turned to local councillor Claire Malcomson…

Claire has had an interesting career, as an actor, singer and in local government, however as always with creative types, their past makes for interesting studying come election time.

Guido was particularly interested in Claire’s modelling and one very saucy advert for a gambling firm.

Should she win Guido presumes she’ll happily take the party whip…

November 15, 2019 at 5:05 pm

