Is Labour’s Poshest Candidate Standing in Middlesbrough?

Polling highlighted by Guido yesterday put to bed the idea Labour is the party of the working class, with the Tories enjoying a 20-point-lead over Labour amongst C2DE voters. Labour are having a bit of an identity crisis over this one…

Looking at the full list of declared candidates, Guido was struck by Labour emphatically proving this very point in Middlesbrough South – their Brexit voting northern former heartlands. Their candidate has been campaigning under the name ‘Lauren Dingsdale’ for months, however she has registered for the election under her true name: ‘Lauren De Thibault De Boesinghe’ – revealing she is bona fide Flemish aristocracy. The castle owning family are so notable they have their own Wikipedia page declaring them “notable and noble.” Makes Lady Nugee pale into comparison…

De Boesinghe is campaigning as a regular Teessider, she went to the distinguished private school, Yarm, and then onto politics at Oxford before working for the magic circle law firm, Slaughter and May – beefing up her cash pile even further by appearing on ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Presumably, she failed to choose either deal or no deal…