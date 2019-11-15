Labour’s Candidate Claims he Voted BNP and Said he Wants to Rip Up Israel

After weeks of the media digging dirt about candidates and the nominations closing yesterday, voters might hope they can vote with confidence their candidate is clean of controversy. South Cambridge residents will be dismayed to learn, however, their Labour candidate slipped through the net. One of Labour’s new O’Mara’s…

In preserved screenshots from the prospective candidate’s Facebook account, Guido spotted not only did Dan joke (Guido hopes) about voting BNP, but also called for Israel to be ripped up, posted “great day out at a Concentration camp” and asked “is it right that many of our MPs are also members of different ‘Friends of Israel pressure groups?”

Greef also praised David Ward the day after he was condemned for publishing a blog post ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day that attempted to draw equivalence between the government of Israel and the Nazis. Not good, Greef…