Labour Candidate’s Campaign Reported to Police Over Office Bust-Up

A Labour activist in Ashfield has reported the candidate’s mother to the police following a bust-up in the party’s office in which she was attacked around the head. Not the press Labour want from one of their seats with a 441 majority…

The Labour activist had just resigned from candidate Natalie Fleet’s campaign over accusations Fleet “wasn’t taking the campaign seriously” and is “heading for defeat”; however when she returned to the candidate’s office to collect her belongings, Fleet’s mother struck her head as she attempted to leave – in front of Fleet herself.

The activist tells Guido they have subsequently reported the incident to the police. Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed to Guido a report of an incident in Labour’s Ashfield Office has been made. Guido has contacted Fleet for comment…