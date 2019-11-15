Labour Candidate Reported To Police Over Claimed False Declaration

Labour’s candidate in Morecambe and Lunesdale has been reported to the police for providing falsified information on her nomination papers. Lizzi Collinge is listed on the nomination papers as residing in ‘An address in Morecambe and Lunesdale’, when her home address is, in reality, in Lancaster and Fleetwood.

Collinge declared her address as in another constituency when running for County Council in 2017, in a house she purchased in 2013 and has not been up for sale or rent since. The last electoral roll address to which Collinge was registered was the home she purchased in 2013, where she was listed as living at until December. Since then a new address for her hasn’t appeared in either her old or new constituency…

The last Labour Candidate in the same constituency allegedly tried the same trick listing herself as living in the constituency at the last minute. Paul Nuttall would be proud…