Full List of Non-Tory-Held Seats the Brexit Party Aren’t Standing In

Following analysis of the closed candidate nominations, it has turned out the Brexit Party – having announced they will stand down in 317 tory-held seats – will not be standing in an additional 39 seats. Read them in full below:

  • Airdrie and Shotts
  • Argyll and Bute
  • Brent Central
  • Bristol North West
  • Canterbury
  • Central Ayrshire
  • Chorley (candidates rarely stand against the speaker)
  • Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
  • Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
  • Dudley North
  • Dundee East
  • Dunfermline and West Fife
  • Ealing North
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh East
  • Edinburgh South
  • Edinburgh West
  • Ellesmere Port and Neston
  • Falkirk
  • Gateshead
  • Glasgow Central
  • Glasgow East
  • Glasgow North East
  • Glasgow North West
  • Inverclyde
  • Kilmarnock and Loudoun
  • Lanark and Hamilton East
  • Liverpool, Walton
  • Livingston
  • Midlothian
  • Motherwell and Wishaw
  • Na h-Eileanan an Iar
  • Newcastle upon Tyne East
  • North Ayrshire and Arran
  • North East Fife
  • North West Durham
  • Paisley and Renfrewshire North
  • Paisley and Renfrewshire South
  • Rutherglen and Hamilton West
  • West Dunbartonshire

Looks like the Brexit party were very worried about those bitter Scottish weather conditions…

Tags:
November 15, 2019 at 12:10 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.