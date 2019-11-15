Full List of Non-Tory-Held Seats the Brexit Party Aren’t Standing In

Following analysis of the closed candidate nominations, it has turned out the Brexit Party – having announced they will stand down in 317 tory-held seats – will not be standing in an additional 39 seats. Read them in full below:

Airdrie and Shotts

Argyll and Bute

Brent Central

Bristol North West

Canterbury

Central Ayrshire

Chorley (candidates rarely stand against the speaker)

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Dudley North

Dundee East

Dunfermline and West Fife

Ealing North

East Dunbartonshire

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

East Lothian

Edinburgh East

Edinburgh South

Edinburgh West

Ellesmere Port and Neston

Falkirk

Gateshead

Glasgow Central

Glasgow East

Glasgow North East

Glasgow North West

Inverclyde

Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Lanark and Hamilton East

Liverpool, Walton

Livingston

Midlothian

Motherwell and Wishaw

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Newcastle upon Tyne East

North Ayrshire and Arran

North East Fife

North West Durham

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Rutherglen and Hamilton West

West Dunbartonshire

Looks like the Brexit party were very worried about those bitter Scottish weather conditions…