Campaign Round-Up: 27 Days To Go

TORIES
- Day dismissing Labour’s policy of nationalising BT
- Launched their battlebus
- New promises to cut business taxes to help the highstreet
- Topline(s):
- Labour will open our borders
- Labour can’t deliver free internet
LABOUR
- Big announcement to provide free broadband to every home
- Topline(s):
- It’s time to connect the country
- The next manifesto will amount to real change
LIB DEM
- The Lib Dems will spend £100 billion tackling the climate emergency
- Still lobbying to take part in the TV debates
- Topline(s):
- Brexit is costing the economy £1 billion per week
Brexit Party
- Focus on their constitutional reforms, including the abolition of the House of Lords
- Topline(s)
- Vote for The Brexit Party to stop a second referendum!
Cut through
- Boris’s morning media round
- Corbyn’s broadband pledge
Latest polls:
Panelbase: CON: 43% (+3) LAB: 30% (-) LDEM: 15% (-) BREX: 5% (-3)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 8/15 (4/7)
- No overall: 7/4 (13/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
- Brexit Party: -* (250/1)