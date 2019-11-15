Caller Interrupts BBC Presenter to Defend Boris’ NHS

When the BBC’s Rachel Burden asked Boris if he felt “any sense of shame that the NHS has been brought to its knees by years of Conservative government”, she probably wasn’t expecting the caller – who prompted the NHS discussion – to interrupt, praising how well she had been treated by the service, under Conservative government. The caller, Sarah, seemed pretty sceptical of just throwing more money at the organisation without reform…

“I was actually diagnosed with MS five and a half years ago, and I can honestly say the way I have been treated has been fantastic. It was very quick, and I’m now on medication and that’s why for me in the NHS it’s a must that we’ve got to cut out all this money that’s being wasted.”

Probably not quite the call that the BBC was expecting – or hoping…