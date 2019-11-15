Brexit Party Candidate Reported to Electoral Commission Over False Declaration Accusation

The Brexit Party’s candidate for the key Tory target of North Norfolk has been reported to the police over claims he made a false declaration in his nomination statement. The constituency’s ‘Statement of Persons Nominated’ form declares that the Brexit Party’s Harry Gwynne lives at “(Address in North Norfolk constituency)”, but a newspaper article just one week ago reports he “lives in Brentford in London”. The correspondence address he lists on Companies House is also in Brentford…

Candidates are forbidden from using temporary addresses as their home address, even if they stay there for some time. It’s a criminal offence to knowingly provide false information on a nomination paper.

The North Norfolk district council has confirmed to Guido that they have also received a report into the candidate and will be publishing a full response later today. Perhaps Gwynne should have taken tips from the Brexit Party’s candidate in Tynemouth, who honestly lists his address as in Australia…