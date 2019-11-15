Boris Launches Tory Battle Bus

The last battlebus from a major party to get off the line, the Tories have finally launched theirs. Although unfortunately it’s not red…
Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:
“Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”