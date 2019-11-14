Tories Take 20 Point Lead With Working Class Voters

New polling from YouGov shows a twenty point lead for the Conservatives amongst C2DE (working-class) voters. Amongst the middle classes, this lead drops to nine points. The polling has found that the Labour, Lib Dem, and Green parties are all more popular with middle-class than working-class voters. The ‘Labour’ party again showing it’s anything but…

UPDATE: Chris Curtis from YouGov raises another interesting point from this polling – the Tory lead with working-class voters is growing…

November 14, 2019 at 11:04 am

