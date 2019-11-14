Pidcock Refuses Five Times to Say What Labour’s Immigration Policy Is

After the Labour Party conference – something Corbyn views as the sovereign decision-making body of the party – voted for a ‘defend and extend free movement’ immigration policy, the BBC’s Today Programme was understandably inquisitive as to what this would mean for Labour’s immigration plans. Laura Pidcock failed to answer the question five consecutive times…

Guido has compiled a handy reminder for Labour Shadow Cabinet members of what conference committed party policy to do:

Oppose the current immigration legislation and any curbing of rights

Campaign for free movement, equality and rights for migrants

Reject any immigration system based on incomes, migrants’ utility to business, and number caps/targets

Close all detention centres

Ensure unconditional right to family reunion

Maintain and extend free movement rights

End “no recourse to public funds” policies

Scrap all Hostile Environment measures… and restrictions on migrants’ NHS access

Extend equal rights to vote to all UK residents regardless of nationality

Hopefully this will help Pidcock or any other Labour figure answer the question next time…