Novara Attempts Stalin-Style Re-Writing of History

More Fake News from Norovirus Media this morning, as millennial Communist-in-Chief Ash Sarkar tried to erase Corbyn’s conspiracist record from history. Unfortunately for her, Guido kept the footage of Corbyn saying ”I suspect the hand of Israel in this” referring to a 2012 Jihadi terror attack on the Egyptian police. Norovirus is spreading (fake news)…
