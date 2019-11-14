Novara Attempts Stalin-Style Re-Writing of History

More Fake News from Norovirus Media this morning, as millennial Communist-in-Chief Ash Sarkar tried to erase Corbyn’s conspiracist record from history. Unfortunately for her, Guido kept the footage of Corbyn saying ”I suspect the hand of Israel in this” referring to a 2012 Jihadi terror attack on the Egyptian police. Norovirus is spreading (fake news)…

November 14, 2019 at 11:29 am

Professor John Curtice makes a prediction on LBC…

“I will make a prediction. There are going to be a record number of non-Conservative and non-Labour MPs as a result of this election. That makes it difficult for the Tories and Labour to win an overall majority.”

