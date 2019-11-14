Lib Dems Admit Losing Control in “Just a Couple of Constituencies”

Lib Dem President Sal Brinton admitted on last night’s Newsnight that her party had lost control of local branches. Questioned on Newsnight she admitted that it was the case in “just a couple of constituencies.” The central party is at war with some branches over putting candidates up against Labour Remainers in seats such as Canterbury where the local party and candidate wanted to stand aside, whilst London is forcing new candidates upon them. The candidate deadline is today and the central party is scrambling to crush local dissent…
